business Market expert Andrew Holland on which sectors to invest in now & if markets will correct further After zooming to nearly 20,000, Nifty is now closer to 19,000 once again, over 3 percent off from the record highs of July. While the Indian equity markets have clocked a fourth consecutive week of losses, is there still a meaningful correction in store, or is this more of a temporary blip? We speak to Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP to know more – watch!