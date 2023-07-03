English
    Market at new highs; Sensex tops 65,000, Nifty hits 19,300 | HDFC twins in focus: Mid-Day Mood Check

    Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!

    first published: Jul 3, 2023 12:33 pm

