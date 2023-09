business Live: Winning streak to continue on D-St? | Electronic mfg space to be in focus | Opening Bell The Indian stock market is set for a slower start due to negative global cues. Although the recovery of intra-day losses will be watched for. The Midcap space, along with PSU companies, will be in focus. However, the real action lies in the Electronic Manufacturing Space (EMS). News to track for Thursday's trading session includes RIL's subsidiary, Reliance Retail Ventures, signing a JV with Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma; Tata Consumer Products' clarification on media reports of the company planning to buy Haldiram's stake, and CLSA's initiation on EMS Companies. Join Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President, Head - Derivatives & Technical Research, Motilal Oswal, and Chetan Thacker, Senior Vice President - Portfolio Manager, ASK Investment Managers.