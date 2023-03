business LIVE: Will the US Fed hike or pause? RIL & Lupin in focus | Nifty hold onto 16,800 mark Will the US Federal Reserve hit the pause button on rate hikes just as yet and would the Nifty be able to defend the 16,800 level? City gas distribution stocks, bailout or fall out, is Reliance Industries a bargain buy and how attractive is Phoenix right now are also on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Nirav Chedda from Nirmal Bang & Divam Sharma, Co-Founder of Green Portfolio to discuss news and cues that can impact your trading only on the Opening Bell.