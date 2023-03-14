LIVE: Will the turmoil in US banks spill over to Indian equities? | Nifty to claim back 17,250 level?

Contagion fears amid United States banks’ failure triggered a sharp selloff in trade on March 13 where the Nifty and Sensex dipped 1.5 percent each. The Nifty is expected to find support at the 17,000 level today on March 14, but will it be able to claim back the 17,250 mark with global headwinds looming over Indian markets. Financials, Lemon Tree, Sona BLW Precisions, Tata Motors, and Adani will remain in focus. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Amar Singh Deo From Angel One, and Aniruddha Sarkar, CIO & Portfolio Manager, Quest Investment Advisors to discuss news and cues that will impact your trading day only on the Opening Bell.