LIVE: Will Nifty Snap 5-Day Winning Streak? | Autos & Gas Stocks In Focus | Opening Bell

Will Nifty build on the gains made last week or will it snap its 5-day winning streak in a week of significant earnings? Auto companies in focus as Goldman Sachs upgrades Tata Motors and downgrades Maruti Suzuki, Motilal Oswal upgrades Godrej Properties to buy; new gas price formula announced for city gas distributors; Titan Q4 updates among others are also on the radar. Moneycontrol in conversation with Prashant Sawant, Co-Founder at Catalyst Wealth and Dipin Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities on the Opening Bell.