    business

    LIVE: Will HDFC Bank’s Q4 results undo damage from Infosys poor show? Nifty to slip sub 17,800 level?

    A slew of downgrades for Infosys and Tech Mahindra will weigh the IT index down, but can HDFC Bank recoup some losses? Will the bulls take a breather? Zee Entertainment and Tata Motors are also on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Prashant Sawant from Catalyst Wealth & Girish Pai from Nirmal Bang to discuss news and cues that can impact your trading day on the Opening Bell.

    first published: Apr 17, 2023 08:53 am

