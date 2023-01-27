 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIVE: Why are Nifty, Sensex falling ahead of Budget | Stocks & Sectors to Watch

Jan 27, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

Why are the markets falling ahead of the Budget? Which stocks and sectors to track in the run up to Feb 1? Manish Sontalia from Motilal Oswal AMC answers all that and more live on Markets Weekly with Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol News
