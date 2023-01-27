GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
LIVE: Why are Nifty, Sensex falling ahead of Budget | Stocks & Sectors to Watch
Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST
Why are the markets falling ahead of the Budget? Which stocks and sectors to track in the run up to Feb 1? Manish Sontalia from Motilal Oswal AMC answers all that and more live on Markets Weekly with Moneycontrol.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 27, 2023 04:27 pm