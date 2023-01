business Live: What the $200 billion Indian technology sector wants from Budget 2023 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead of the 2023 Union Budget, Moneycontrol spoke to Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh, WNS Global CEO Keshav Murugesh and Deloitte South Asia CEO-designate Romal Shetty on the key expectations for the $227 billion Indian technology sector. From safe harbour rules to transfer pricing agreements to deferment in ESOP payment for startups, this discussion has you covered ahead of the Union Budget