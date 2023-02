business Live | Union Budget 2023 | New Tax Slabs | FM Nirmala Sitharaman | Complete Analysis & News Live: Union Budget 2023 India | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Speech | Complete Analysis with Market Experts, Business Analysts, Finance Consultants, and Influencers On Moneycontrol. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Live | It will be the current Government's last Budget presentation before the Elections in 2024.