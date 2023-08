business LIVE: TVS supply chain sets price band at Rs 187-197 for August 10 public issue | IPO Corner The company plans to raise around Rs 600 crore from fresh issues as against Rs 2,000 crore decided earlier. It has cut its offer-for-sale (OFS) to 14.23 million shares from 59 million shares planned earlier. On the upper band price, the total issue size stands at Rs 880 crore and the company is valued at Rs 9,200 crore. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with TVS Supply Chain Solutions’ management – R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman; and Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director.