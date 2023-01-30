 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Live: Tech Mahindra Q3 results | Management commentary & future outlook | Earnings express

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

Tech Mahindra has posted its quarterly results for Q3FY23. Watch the management commentary and roadmap ahead for the company.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget #Budget 2023 #IT #live #video
first published: Jan 30, 2023 04:17 pm