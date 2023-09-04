business Live: Strong Sept start sustainable? | Opposition bloc MPs meet | Pragyan put to sleep | Newspresso In this brand new edition of Newspresso, these are the stories that you can look forward to; global markets are seeing a strong start as the September session kicks off. Will markets be able to sustain this momentum? Now, onto India where the Opposition bloc will meet today ahead of Parliament's special session to discuss strategies. And from the Trends sector, India's Pragyan Rover has now been put to sleep! ISRO said the rover completed all its assignments. For more latest news updates from across the globe watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira.