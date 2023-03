business Live: Sterlite Power MD Pratik Agarwal On Biggest Challenge To India's Green Energy Target "Transmission is one of the biggest challenges in India’s 500 GW renewable energy target. India’s power crisis is a crisis of last mile," says Sterlite Power MD Pratik Agarwal in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol. He also speaks about why he thinks India's power crisis is a crisis of last mile and that deregulation of the coal business will show positive results. Watch!