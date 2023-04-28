 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIVE: Siemens AG President & CEO Roland Busch reveals why India is important for German major

Apr 28, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad, Busch said India would be among the top three growth markets for the conglomerate. The company will continue to invest and hire more in India to increase market share.

