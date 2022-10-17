LIVE: Shree Cement Earnings: Management On Demand Outlook, Volume Trends And Future Strategy

Shree Cements reported a 67% drop in standalone net profit for the second quarter on a year-on-year basis. Standalone revenues increased 18% year-on-year to Rs 3,781 crore as compared to Rs 3,206 crore a year back. Industry-beating volume growth coupled with better realisations aided the year-on-year growth in revenues. Here is the management outlining the factors that led to a drop in profitability, the demand outlook going forward and the expansion plans that the cement maker intends to undertake in the coming quarters. Watch!