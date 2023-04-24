English
    LIVE: Sensex Reclaims 60k, Nifty Above 17,700; ICICI Bank & Sun Pharma In Focus | Closing Bell

    After a string of volatile sessions, Indian markets are back in the green thanks to the strong earnings by nifty heavyweights including Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the uptick in the markets and discuss stocks on their radar including ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Manappuram Finance & Yes Bank.

    first published: Apr 24, 2023 03:21 pm

