    Live: Sensex rebounds from day's low; Nifty around 19,650; Intellect Design, Marico in focus | Closing Bell

    August series kicks off on a subdued note. Nifty off day’s low; regains the 19,600 mark Mid & smallcaps continue to outperform. Banks & IT top sectoral laggards; Realty & FMCG hold out. Nifty gainers: Power Grid, NTPC, Apollo Hospital, Dr Reddy's & M & M & M&M. Nifty losers: Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, BPCL, TCS, Tata Motors, Axis Bank . NTPC gains ahead of Q1 earnings Catch Nandita Khemka as she talks about the newsmakers on her radar including Marico among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 03:49 pm

