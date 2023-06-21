English
    LIVE: Sensex Gains, Nifty Around 18,850 | HDFC Bank & RVNL In Focus | Closing Bell

    India's benchmark Sensex surged to a new record high on Wednesday, aided by persistent foreign inflows into equities on the back of strong macroeconomic data. The Sensex rose as much as 0.41% to 63,588.31 in the early minutes of trade. The blue-chip index had previously hit a record high of 63,583.07 on December 1, 2022. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including HDFC Bk & RVNL, among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Jun 21, 2023 03:33 pm

