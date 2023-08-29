English
    Live: Second Day Of Gains; Nifty Holds 19,300 | PG Electroplast In Focus | Closing Bell

    - Second day of gains; Nifty holds 19,300. Broader markets firm; smallcaps outperform. - Breadth in favour of gainers. Realty, metals top gainers; PSU banks sulk. - FMCG, pharma among losers today. Catch Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka as they discuss their stocks on radar including PG Electroplast and Gokaldas Exports, among others, only on Closing Bell.

    first published: Aug 29, 2023 03:40 pm

