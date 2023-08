business LIVE: Rishabh Instruments IPO to open for subscription on August 30 Rishabh Instruments Ltd aims to raise around Rs 75 crore from a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 9.43 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. At the higher end of the price range, the company is set to raise Rs 491 crore through the IPO, resulting in a valuation of Rs 1,600 crore. The global energy efficiency solution company on Friday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 418-441 per share for its Rs 491-crore initial public offering (IPO). Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Narendra Goliya, CMD and NitinKumar Deshpande, Head, Marketing at Rishabh Instruments Limited.