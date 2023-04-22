business LIVE: Reliance Industries Q4 results | RIL beats estimates | Highest ever-Quarterly profits India's most valued company based on market cap Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a healthy set of numbers with net profit up 19% YoY at Rs.19,299 cr for the March quarter. The retail biz delivered robust performance and revenue for the Oil & Gas biz doubled in Q4. Watch Nandita Khemka decode RIL's quarterly performance with Rachita Prasad, Editor-Infra & Energy only on Moneycontrol.