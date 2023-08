business LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | Repo rate unchanged at 6.5% The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce the third bi-monthly monetary policy for the 2023-2024 financial year. RBI is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% till owing to the inflation fears. In June policy, RBI Governor kept the repo rates unchanged. In April meet too, the repo rates were unchanged. Watch the announcements on repo rates, inflation and growth forecasts.