LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das must watch out for this in 2023 | Inflation | Crypto regulations

As 2022 draws to a close, one thing is for sure – this is definitely a year that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and his colleagues in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would like to forget. One reason is of course that this was the first time that the rate-setting MPC failed to contain inflation within the 2-6 percent band for three consecutive quarters, and they had to write a letter explaining why the target was missed. High inflation remains the central bank's biggest enemy right now.