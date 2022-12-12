 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Live: Nov Inflation & Oct Industrial Production Data Decoded | CPI, WPI, IIP | State Of The Economy

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST

CPI inflation falls! Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Dinesh Unnikrishnan as they decode the November inflation, October Industrial Production Data and the state of the Indian economy.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #"anti-inflfationary" efforts #CPI #inflation #inflationdata #video #WPI
first published: Dec 12, 2022 05:50 pm