4.3
Business
Markets
Live: Nov Inflation & Oct Industrial Production Data Decoded | CPI, WPI, IIP | State Of The Economy
Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
CPI inflation falls! Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Dinesh Unnikrishnan as they decode the November inflation, October Industrial Production Data and the state of the Indian economy.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#"anti-inflfationary" efforts
#CPI
#inflation
#inflationdata
#video
#WPI
first published: Dec 12, 2022 05:50 pm