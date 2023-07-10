English
    LIVE: North India floods | Dutch Government collapses | AI answers Geneva Conference | Newspresso

    Floods in North India kill over 18 people. Delhi experiences the highest rainfall since 1982. On the global front Mark Rutte-led Dutch government collapsed this weekend over differences among coalition parties. And on the trend front we have humanoid robot answering the question of the hour; will AI replace human jobs? Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira and get the latest updates on news across the world.

    first published: Jul 10, 2023 08:18 am

