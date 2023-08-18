business LIVE: No Friday cheer for Nifty? Time to step into footwear stocks? Concord Biotech lists today Nifty50 failed to defend the 19,400 mark amid weak global cues. But the broader markets fared better than benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.25 percent and 0.14 percent respectively. Going ahead, the benchmark index is still expected to be rangebound and according to experts a breakout of the 19,250-19,500 range on either side can give clear direction. In the currency market, the rupee fell to a record low against the dollar. On Wall Street overnight, major indices post third straight losing day with the Dow closing below the 50-day moving average for the first time since June 1. Asian markets are trading lower as China’s Evergrande files for bankruptcy in US and the GIFT Nifty is hinting at further weakness for the Indian market. Lots of stocks to watch out for today including Bata, PNB, Nykaa, LTIMindtree. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Preeyam Tolia, Senior Research Analyst - FMCG, Axis Securities and Raja Venkatraman, Co-founder, Neotrader.