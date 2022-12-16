GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Markets
Live: Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset On Money, Markets & Budget | Outlook 2023
Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd shares his outlook on the markets and budget for 2023. Watch the conversation live!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Kotak
#nileshsha
#video
first published: Dec 16, 2022 01:14 pm