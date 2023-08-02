business Live: Nifty trips below 19,600 after Fitch downgrades US | Autos, metals top drags | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty trips over 150 points, and slips below 19,600. Sensex slumps over 600 points to skid below 66,000. All sectors in the red are led by Autos and Metals. Fitch downgrades US credit rating to AA+ from AAA. Mid & smallcaps fall in tandem with benchmarks Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!