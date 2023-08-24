business LIVE: Nifty trims gains; Realty, IT top movers; Manappuram, Coforge in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Midcap index hits fresh record with almost all sectors in green where IT and Realty lead the list. On the other hand Manappuram and Coforge are in focus. Today’s Nifty gainers are IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, and Asian Paints. Advance decline ratio favours gainers. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota bring you a mid-day market mood-check.