business LIVE: Nifty Tops 19800; Buying In Realty, Banks | NTPC, Coal India Top Gainers | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty surges to day’s high; reclaims 19,800. Nifty hits 19,800 first time since july 27. Mid & smallcap run continues unabated. Realty & autos among top sectoral gainers. Sudden spurt in banking shares. FMCG, IT, metals & pharma under pressure. Nifty Gainers: Coal India, NTPC, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors. Nifty Losers: Hindalco, Apollo Hosp, SBI Life, ITC, Tech Mah. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!