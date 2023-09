business LIVE: Nifty tops 19,500 | Coal India, Wipro, Tata Steel among gainers | Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on September 4 amid buying across the sectors. Coal India, Wipro, HCL Technologies, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel are among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Axis Bank, M&M, Nestle India, ITC and Asian Paints. Catch Yatin Mota for more, live on Bajar Gupshup!