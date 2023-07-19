English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    LIVE: Nifty Takes U-turn After Hitting New High | PSU Banks, Realty Gain; IndusInd, Polycab In Focus | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty cools off after hitting fresh record of 19,841. Mid & smallcaps outperform benchmarks. Nifty gainers include NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, BPCL while TCS, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, ITC, HCL Tech & Infosys are among the nifty losers. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 12:35 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows