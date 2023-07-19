business LIVE: Nifty Takes U-turn After Hitting New High | PSU Banks, Realty Gain; IndusInd, Polycab In Focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty cools off after hitting fresh record of 19,841. Mid & smallcaps outperform benchmarks. Nifty gainers include NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, BPCL while TCS, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, ITC, HCL Tech & Infosys are among the nifty losers. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!