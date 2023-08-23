English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    X

    business

    Live: Nifty Stays Above 19,400; Countdown To Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown | Closing Bell

    Nifty holds 19,400 amid another choppy session. Nifty Midcap Index hits a fresh high advance-decline ratio favours gainers. Banks & Realty Top Gainers. PSU banks snap losing streak.Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including CG Consumer and PSU Stocks among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 03:37 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows