business Live: Nifty Stays Above 19,400; Countdown To Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown | Closing Bell Nifty holds 19,400 amid another choppy session. Nifty Midcap Index hits a fresh high advance-decline ratio favours gainers. Banks & Realty Top Gainers. PSU banks snap losing streak.Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including CG Consumer and PSU Stocks among others only on closing bell.