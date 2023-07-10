English
    Live: Nifty slips below 19,400 | IT stocks, Balkrishna Industries in focus | Closing Bell

    Markets cooled off from day's high, and Nifty slipped below 19,400. Sensex was up over 200 points. Auto index took a U-turn after hitting a new high. Metals and energy were among the sectoral gainers, whereas, IT was the top loser ahead of TCS and HCL Tech Q1 results this week. RIL was the top gainer, with market cap topping Rs 18 lakh crore. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Sula Vineyards & Tata Motors among others only on Closing Bell.

    first published: Jul 10, 2023 03:52 pm

