business Live: Nifty set for solid September? Uday Kotak resigns ahead Of Term-End; Is It Already Priced In? Indian equity benchmarks snapped five-week losses as September series started on a strong note, thanks to Q1FY24 GDP growth, better-than-expected manufacturing PMI numbers, and positive monthly auto sales data. China's stimulus measures to boost real estate sector and economy, and a bit of hope for Fed pausing rate hike cycle amid economic data also supported sentiment. The benchmark indices were volatile with negative bias in first four sessions of the week. Going ahead, in the coming week, experts say the market may remain rangebound and in consolidative mood with more stock specific action given the ongoing momentum in broader markets This week the focus would be on services PMI numbers, US jobs data, oil prices and institutional flow. On Friday. the BSE Sensex jumped over 500 points to 65,387, and the Nifty50 climbed 170 points to 19,435 as most of sectors, barring FMCG, closed in green. The broader markets fared much better than benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 2.5 percent and 4.4 percent respectively for the week. In an important development, Uday Kotak has resigned as the MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank four months before the end of his term. So what’s next for the billionaire banker and the lender? Latha Venkatesh, Executive Editor, CNBC-TV18 shares her thoughts on that. Stocks in focus will be Jio Financial, IDFC First Bank and Eicher Motors among others. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.