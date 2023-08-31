business Live: Nifty set for choppy ride on F&O expiry day? Sula, Natco in focus | Aeroflex lists today Indian equity benchmarks shaved off all the intra-day gains amid late-hour profit booking. Both the Nifty and Sensex ended flat with a positive bias ahead of expiry of August month futures & options contracts. The Nifty failed to hold the crucial 19,400-19,500 hurdle and has taken a support at 19,300, hence in the coming sessions, the index is expected to face resistance at similar range, with support at 19,300-19,200 levels, experts said. The BSE Sensex rose 11 points to 65,087, while the Nifty50 gained 5 points at 19,348. We continued to see strong interest in the broader markets on positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.7 percent and 1 percent respectively, while the India VIX, the fear index, dropped below 12 levels, down by 3.47 percent to 11.80 levels. This morning the global cues are mixed with Wall Street clocking a 4-day winning streak amid rate pause bets. However, Asia is trading mixed with the GIFT Nifty hinting at a muted start for the Nifty. All eyes will be on the Q1 GDP data due later today. Lots of stocks in focus including Sula Vineyard, Natco Pharma, Zomato and Spandana Sphoorty. Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries is set to make its debut on the bourses today. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Siddarth Bhamre - EVP, Head of Research, Religare Broking and Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research – Retail, Kotak Securities.