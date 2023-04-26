business Live: Nifty & Sensex Extend The Winning Streak | HDFC AMC & IPCA Labs In Focus | Closing Bell Despite opening flat with a positive bias, Indian markets ended steadily despite negative cues from global markets and extended the winning streak for the 5th straight session. All sectoral indices saw gains this session except metal and pharma. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota discuss the top newsmakers of the day and stocks on their radar including HDFC AMC & IPCA Labs.