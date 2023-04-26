English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 2 Live Now: Watch Momentum investing by Sonam Srivastava - Founder & CEO, Wright Research at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers. Register Now
    X

    business

    Live: Nifty & Sensex Extend The Winning Streak | HDFC AMC & IPCA Labs In Focus | Closing Bell

    Despite opening flat with a positive bias, Indian markets ended steadily despite negative cues from global markets and extended the winning streak for the 5th straight session. All sectoral indices saw gains this session except metal and pharma. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota discuss the top newsmakers of the day and stocks on their radar including HDFC AMC & IPCA Labs.

    first published: Apr 26, 2023 03:22 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows