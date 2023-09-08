English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    X

    business

    LIVE: Nifty Reclaims 19800; Clocks Weekly Gains; ICRR Relief For Banks, Realty Shines| Closing Bell

    Nifty reclaims 19,800 amid buying in banks, realty. Nifty hits 19,800 for the first time since July 27. Mid & smallcap run continues unabated. Banks, realty & autos among top sectoral gainers. FMCG, IT, metals & pharma under pressure. Catch Nandita Khemka as she discusses banks, Shipyard Stocks and much more with Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst, 5Paisa.

    first published: Sep 8, 2023 03:40 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows