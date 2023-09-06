business Live: Nifty reclaims 19600, Tata Consumer eyes Haldiram's stake; ABB, Voltas in focus| Closing Bell Nifty rebounds from day’s low; reclaims 19,600 amid volatility. Mid & smallcaps too stage a turnaround. FMCG, pharma & energy top sectoral movers.Metals, PSU banks, IT under pressure. Nifty gainers: Tata Consumer, Divi’s Lab, Airtel, Cipla, Titan. Nifty losers: Axis Bank, Hindalco, Tata Steel, NTPC & Axis Bank. Catch Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka as they discuss their stocks on radar including Tata Consumer and ABB India among others