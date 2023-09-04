English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    X

    business

    Live: Nifty Reclaims 19,500 Amid Buying In IT & Metals; Nazara, Cement Stocks In Focus| Closing Bell

    Nifty Reclaims 19,500 Amid Buying In IT & Metals. Broader markets continue to outperform. Smallcap index gains over 1%. Metals, IT & PSU banks among top sectoral gainers. Nifty gainers: Coal India, Wipro, HCL Tech, UltraTech, Tata Steel. Catch Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka as they discuss their stocks on radar including IDBI Bank and Nazara Tech among others

    first published: Sep 4, 2023 03:37 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows