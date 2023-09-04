business Live: Nifty Reclaims 19,500 Amid Buying In IT & Metals; Nazara, Cement Stocks In Focus| Closing Bell Nifty Reclaims 19,500 Amid Buying In IT & Metals. Broader markets continue to outperform. Smallcap index gains over 1%. Metals, IT & PSU banks among top sectoral gainers. Nifty gainers: Coal India, Wipro, HCL Tech, UltraTech, Tata Steel. Catch Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka as they discuss their stocks on radar including IDBI Bank and Nazara Tech among others