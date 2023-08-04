business LIVE: Nifty Reclaims 19500 Amid Buying In IT, Banks; Cipla Surges, SBI Q1 Today| Mid-day Mood Check Nifty regains 19,500; Sensex jumps nearly 500 points. Mid-caps and small-caps continue to gain; Nifty small-cap index up over 1 percent. Almost all sectors in the green; Buying in IT & banking shares. Advance-decline ratio is almost 3:1. Nifty gainers include Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra while Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Apollo Hospitals are among the top nifty losers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!