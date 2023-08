business Live: Nifty reclaims 19,400; IT, realty top gainers; IndiGo, Vodafone Idea in focus | Closing Bell Indices stage a smart recovery from day’s low. Nifty reclaims 19,450 led by IT & realty stocks. Metals & banks under selling pressure. Midcap back in green; Smallcaps outperform. Advance-decline ratio favours gainers. Nifty gainers: UltraTech, Apollo Hosp, NTPC, Tata Motors, Infosys. Nifty losers: Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, HDFC Life. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including Indigo & JSW Energy among others only on Closing Bell.