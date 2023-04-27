business LIVE: Nifty Reclaims 17,900 On Expiry Day | Realty & Auto Sectors Shine | Closing Bell India markets extended the winning streak for the fourth straight session this week. Nifty reclaimed the 17,900-mark. Realty & Auto sectors led the gainers in trade today. Earnings from heavyweights HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra & Wipro gave direction to the markets. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar today including Gujarat Gas & Voltas.