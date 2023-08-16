business Live: Nifty poised for a weak start as July CPI surges to 15-month high; ITC, Infosys, IndiGo in focus Nifty50 staged an impressive recovery in the last-hour of trade on Monday to recoup the day’s losses and shut shop in the green. Experts say technical indicators are pointing to a possible bounce in the coming sessions. The index rose 177 points from the day's low and closed at 19,435, up six points. The GIFT Nifty hints at a weak start below the 19,400 mark after the Independence day holiday. On Wall Street, all three of the major indices finished more than 1% lower. With the losses, the Dow has snapped a three-day winning streak. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 ended the session below its 50-day moving average, which could signal a downturn ahead. Financial stocks including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America slid after Fitch warned it may be forced to downgrade the credit ratings of dozens of banks. It comes as the latest challenges to the sector, following Moody’s decision last week to downgrade the ratings of 10 banks while putting other institutions on a watchlist. Lots of stocks to watch out for today including ITC, Infosys, Vodafone Idea, IndiGo among others. Meanwhile, SBFC Finance makes its debut on the bourses today. Share are likely to debut with a 35-40% premium over its issue price of Rs 57 per share, against the 70 percent premium that was expected earlier. If the strong IPO subscription numbers and robust business model with stable asset quality were the factors behind the bullishness till last week, experts say the correction in equity markets is the main reason for this shift. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Deepak Agrawal CIO - Debt, Kotak Mutual Fund and Aamar Deo Singh, Sr Vice President at Angelone.