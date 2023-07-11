business Live : Nifty nears 19,450 | Ahead of earnings I.T stocks gain | Cartrade & Mazagon Dock in focus Indian benchmarks are back in the green, Nifty trading close to the 19,450 levels while sensex gaining 200 points. Broader indices have gained 1% each and on the sectoral front except metals, all other sectoral indices are traded in the green with auto, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare and power up 1% each. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar inlcuding Mazgaon Docks and Cartrade on Closing Bell.