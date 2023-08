business LIVE: Nifty hovers around 19,550 amid volatility; M&M, Zomato & Paytm buzzing | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty hovers around 19,550 amid volatility. Advance-decline ratio in favour of gainers. Nifty mid-cap and small-cap indices clocking steady gains. Pharma, IT and Autos among sectoral gainers; while Metals and FMCG sulk. Nifty gainers include: M&M, Divi’s Lab, Sun Pharma, Hindalco, and Bharti Airtel. Nifty losers include: Britannia, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, and SBI. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!