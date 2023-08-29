English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now : Discover the Path to Profitable Trading in Just 15 Minutes a Day with Asmita Patel !
    X

    business

    LIVE: Nifty holds 19,300; Realty, Metals rally | Gokaldas exports soars in trade | Mid-day Mood Check

    Another day of Nifty holding the 19,300 mark. Metals and Realty are the top gainers; while Reliance Industries, Airtel and IndusInd are the top losers. Small-caps outperform in today's trading. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota bring you the mid-day market mood-check. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    first published: Aug 29, 2023 12:47 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows