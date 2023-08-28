business Live: Nifty Holds 19300; Pharma, Realty Top Movers | RIL Gains Ahead Of 46th AGM | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty reclaims the mark of 19,300. Pharma & Realty are the top movers. On the other hand Reliance Industries to conduct 46th annual general meeting today. Mid & Smallcaps outperform. Catch Nandita Khemka & yatin Mota who brings you a mid-day market mood-check.