business LIVE: Nifty Fails To Defend 19,600; PSU Banks Rally; Gland Pharma & Emami In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty stays below 19,600; Sensex flat amid volatility. Mid & smallcap index back in the green. Nifty gainers: Hero Moto, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance. Nifty losers: Power Grid, Hindalco, M&M, Divi’s Lab, Britannia, Nestle. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including Emami and Gland Pharma among others only on closing bell.