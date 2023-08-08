English
    LIVE: Nifty Fails To Defend 19,600; PSU Banks Rally; Gland Pharma & Emami In Focus | Closing Bell

    Nifty stays below 19,600; Sensex flat amid volatility. Mid & smallcap index back in the green. Nifty gainers: Hero Moto, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance. Nifty losers: Power Grid, Hindalco, M&M, Divi’s Lab, Britannia, Nestle. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including Emami and Gland Pharma among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 03:38 pm

